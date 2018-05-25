KSLA Salutes: Keithville veteran celebrates 90th Birthday

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Harold Lewis, of Keithville, Louisiana is celebrating is 90th Birthday on Friday.

SSG Lewis served in both the Army and the Air Force. After he retired from active duty, Lewis was a Supervisor for the Commissioner at Barksdale Air Force Base, until he retired once again.

Mr. Lewis is just one of five generations of family members who’ve served our country.

This year is an extra special year for Mr. Lewis as he and his wife Aubry will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary in August.

KSLA News 12 wishes Retired Army SSG Harold Lewis a very Happy Birthday !

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.