LA women veterans travel to Washington D.C., honoring those who came before them

Sandy Franks, President of the Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex, at the WWII Memorial/Source: Franks

A group of women veterans from Northwest Louisiana and the Baton Rouge area have joined forces in Washington, D.C. in memory and in honor of female veterans.

They are carrying banners with photographs of women veterans in Louisiana who have passed on. They’re looking to talk to anyone and everyone who is willing to listen about the significant contributions made by women in the military throughout the years.

The group will be touring the White House, the Pentagon, and other notable museums and monuments. They will also take part in Rolling Thunder and the National Memorial Day Concert at U.S. Capitol.

