LA women veterans travel to Washington D.C., honoring those who - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

LA women veterans travel to Washington D.C., honoring those who came before them

By Marie Waxel, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Louisiana Woman Vets travel to Washington, D.C. (Source: Sandy Franks) Louisiana Woman Vets travel to Washington, D.C. (Source: Sandy Franks)
Sandy Franks, President of the Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex, at the WWII Memorial/Source: Franks Sandy Franks, President of the Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex, at the WWII Memorial/Source: Franks
Women veterans from Louisiana stop for photo in front of the White House/Source: Sandy Franks Women veterans from Louisiana stop for photo in front of the White House/Source: Sandy Franks
Women Veterans from Louisiana in Washington, DC/Source: Sandy Franks Women Veterans from Louisiana in Washington, DC/Source: Sandy Franks
Inscription inside the walls of the WWII Memorial/Source: Sandy Franks Inscription inside the walls of the WWII Memorial/Source: Sandy Franks
(KSLA) -

A group of women veterans from Northwest Louisiana and the Baton Rouge area have joined forces in Washington, D.C. in memory and in honor of female veterans.

They are carrying banners with photographs of women veterans in Louisiana who have passed on. They’re looking to talk to anyone and everyone who is willing to listen about the significant contributions made by women in the military throughout the years.

The group will be touring the White House, the Pentagon, and other notable museums and monuments.  They will also take part in Rolling Thunder and the National Memorial Day Concert at U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Inside KSLA.comMore>>

  • Honoring Local Heroes

    KSLA Salutes

    KSLA Salutes

    KSLA News 12 salutes the local heroes who serve our community and country and honor their sacrifice.

    More >>

    KSLA News 12 salutes the local heroes who serve our community and country and honor their sacrifice.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly