Man arrested for selling drugs to undercover deputy

Daytrus Hill, 32 (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office) Daytrus Hill, 32 (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
DESOTO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A man is facing multiple drugs charges after DeSoto Parish deputies say he sold an undercover officer illegal drugs.

Deputies say they started investigating 32-year-old Daytrus Hill after several citizens complained about him distributing illegal narcotics in the Logansport area. 

Narcotics agents started an undercover operation and were able to approach and buy illegal drugs directly from Hill. 

He was arrested and charged with four counts of distributing cocaine.

