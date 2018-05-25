First Alert: Subtropical Storm Alberto headed towards the Gulf Coast

Subtropical Storm Alberto formed in the western Caribbean Friday morning.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Alberto was producing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Alberto is expected to continue to produce heavy rain and flash flooding over the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, western Cuba and southern Florida over the next couple of days.

Alberto is expected to strengthen and move north into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Alberto could move onshore early next week anywhere from New Orleans to the Florida Panhandle.

Right now, it is still a little too early to tell who is going to see the brunt of Alberto. However, tropical storm conditions are possible across the central and eastern Gulf coast late this weekend through early next week.

The potential for heavy rain and flooding will increase across the central Gulf Coast and the southeastern United States late this weekend. Flash Flood Watches have already been issued for the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

The latest run of FutureTrack shows the heaviest rain will likely fall east of the Mississippi River. Widespread rainfall totals of 5" to 10" of rain will be possible across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Watches could also be issued later today or this weekend.

Alberto could also bring tropical storm-force-winds to the Gulf Coast as early as Sunday morning. Tropical storm-force winds are wind speeds of 39 mph or greater.

The winds will increase as Alberto gets closer to making landfall late Monday into Tuesday. This is when the winds are really going to strengthen along the Gulf Coast and the probability of tropical storms winds will increase.

Dangerous surf and rip currents will likely spread north along the central and eastern Gulf Coast this weekend as well, especially by Sunday.

With the current forecast track keeping Alberto east the ArkLaTex, it will not have a huge impact on the weather here at home.

The StormTracker Weather Team will continue to track Alberto very closely.

