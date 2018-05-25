Drugs found in man's vehicle during traffic stop

A man is facing charges after drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop in DeSoto Parish.

Deputies say they got a tip that there was a person with a large amount of marijuana in the Mansfield area. After investigating, the person was identified 36-year-old Terrance D. Robertson of Mansfield.

Robertson was pulled over by deputies during a traffic stop in the 100 block of Crosby Street.

Deputies say Robertson refused to get out of the vehicle and had to be removed.

Once he was out deputies say he then gave them permission to search the vehicle. That's when deputies found a large suspicious package that Robertson admitted had marijuana in it.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit later came to do a secondary search of the vehicle. The K-9 found another 2.3 lbs of suspected marijuana as well as other small amounts of suspected marijuana hidden throughout the vehicle.

Robertson was arrested and later booked into to the DeSoto Parish Detention Center on the charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and resisting an officer.

