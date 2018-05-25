'Run For The Wall' makes pit stops in the ArkLaTex

Dozens of motorcyclists made stops across the ArkLaTex earlier this week as they continued their journey to our nation’s capital.

Founded by Vietnam Veterans, Run for the Wall is the largest and longest organized cross-country motorcycle run in the world.

Every year, bikers ride from California to Washington, DC on several routes with stops along the way.

More than 1,800 riders take part in the annual trek, riding in honor and in memory of those who can’t.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.