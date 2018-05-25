Affordable family staycation ideas for summer 2018

Millwood State Park is just one of the stay-cations you and the family can take that's fun yet affordale (Source: ArkansasStateParks.com)

School is out and summer is here.

While mom and dad load up the car to take that weekend trip with the kids, there are many places nearby that offer an affordable, yet thrilling experience.

Starting Memorial Day, KSLA will highlight a new "stay-cation" idea Monday through Friday.

You can find those ideas listed below:

PANOLA ORCHARD IN DE BERRY, TEXAS

The Orchard has been family owned since the 1970s. There you'll be allowed to come onto the land and pick your own berries. Blueberries, blackberries, strawberries you name it. Also, find tree-picked ripened peaches. Kid's buckets are $7.

CAPTAIN RON'S SWAMP TOURS IN KARNACK, TEXAS

On the other side of Caddo Lake, the 28 ft. pontoon boat will take you around Big Cypress Bayou and Caddo Lake for a tour of the areas unique and diverse Eco-system. Prices start at $15.

LA SPORTS HALL OF FAME IN NATCHITOCHES, LOUISIANA

Every great Louisiana Athlete is enshrined in this recently built hall of fame exhibit, including the likes of Shaq, Jake Delhomme, and Avery Johnson. They also have a state history exhibit featuring famous local artists.

MILLWOOD LAKE AND STATE PARK IN ASHDOWN, ARKANSAS

The lake is massive and provides tons of trails, hiking, fishing, boating, and camping activities. Off the beaten path and an outdoors-man’s paradise. They also have scuba diving, mountain biking, horseback riding, and kayaking.

RED RIVER WILDLIFE REFUGE IN BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA

Off of Arthur Ray Teague. This one is free. They offer summer long activities for kids, they have animals and give history lessons of the Red River and the surrounding area.

Be sure to tune in to KSLA News 12 This Morning where Reporter Josh Roberson will have a live report from each stay-cation.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.