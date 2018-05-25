Man carjacked while checking tire

A Shreveport man was carjacked early Thursday morning while checking a tire on his vehicle.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Olive Street and Centenary Boulevard.

Police say a man pulled over after he got a low tire pressure alert. While he was checking the tire a man with a gun approached him and demanded money.

When the victim told the man he didn't have any money, the man reportedly fired a shot into the air and the victim ran off.

Police say that's when the man, described as being 6'3" tall, and a slender woman got in the car and drove away.

By the time the man called to report the vehicle had been stolen, police told him it had been recovered because an officer spotted it driving with no headlights.

According to police records, no arrests were made in the case.

