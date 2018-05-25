SPD: Armed robber hides in store until close

Shreveport police are searching for an armed gunman who hid in a store until it closed and rob the employees at gunpoint Thursday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Police say a man wearing long sleeves and pants with a bandanna over his face hid inside the store until it closed.

Once the store was closed, police say he pulled a handgun on the employees and demanded the money from the safe.

The man reportedly hit one of the employees over the head with the gun and took off with the money.

Police say the employee had minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.