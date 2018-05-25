Group calls for volunteers to help clean Shreveport dog park - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Group calls for volunteers to help clean Shreveport dog park

(Source: Shreveport Dog Park Alliance via Facebook) (Source: Shreveport Dog Park Alliance via Facebook)
(Source: Shreveport Dog Park Alliance via Facebook) (Source: Shreveport Dog Park Alliance via Facebook)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The group Shreveport Dog Park Alliance is calling for volunteers to help clean up the recently flooded park. 

Flash flooding hit the park earlier this year leaving dirt, sand and debris. 

Now, crews with the alliance say the dirt is dry enough to get equipment in, the grass mowed and to power wash the walkways.

There is a workday planned on June 9 for city workers and volunteers. The park will hopefully reopen soon after.

Anyone wanting to volunteer to help on the workday can reach out to the alliance via Facebook.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly