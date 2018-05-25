Group calls for volunteers to help clean Shreveport dog park

The group Shreveport Dog Park Alliance is calling for volunteers to help clean up the recently flooded park.

Flash flooding hit the park earlier this year leaving dirt, sand and debris.

Now, crews with the alliance say the dirt is dry enough to get equipment in, the grass mowed and to power wash the walkways.

There is a workday planned on June 9 for city workers and volunteers. The park will hopefully reopen soon after.

Anyone wanting to volunteer to help on the workday can reach out to the alliance via Facebook.

