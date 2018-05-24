ETX K-9s join search in AR for girl missing since Mother's Day

The intensive search for a missing girl continues in central Arkansas.

Now search dogs from Bowie County, Texas, have been called in to help look for the 9-year-old last seen on Mother's Day.

Promise Archer was reported as missing about 3 p.m. May 13.

She last was seen at a sand bar on White River at Des Arc, Ark., the Prairie County, Ark., Sheriff's Office reports.

That's about 48 miles east-northeast of Little Rock and about 187 miles northeast of Texarkana.

"The Arkansas State Police is investigating this an accidental drowning," Prairie County Sheriff Rick Hickman said.

Law officers and/or volunteers have been on the river from daylight to dark every day since the girl was reported missing, he said.

On Wednesday, Bowie County Sheriff James Prince sent his trained K-9 officers to join the search, Hickman said.

Other agencies also assisting Prairie County authorities and volunteers in the search have been Arkansas Game and Fish, Arkansas State Police, Conway Fire and Rescue, the Johnson County Rescue Team and Arkansas National Guard, the last of which provided a helicopter.

Facebook posts by Hickman and his office give more insight into how the search has unfolded:









Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.