Pre-Memorial Day ceremony for fallen military men, women

Dozens of people in northwest Louisiana spent Thursday morning honoring the fallen military men and women in a Pre-Memorial Day ceremony.

The Caddo Parish Commission held the ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

The ceremony serves as a reminder of the true meaning of Memorial Day.

There is another ceremony set on Memorial Day.

