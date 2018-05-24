Pre-Memorial Day ceremony for fallen military men, women - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Pre-Memorial Day ceremony for fallen military men, women

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Dozens of people in northwest Louisiana spent Thursday morning honoring the fallen military men and women in a Pre-Memorial Day ceremony.

The Caddo Parish Commission held the ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

The ceremony serves as a reminder of the true meaning of Memorial Day.

There is another ceremony set on Memorial Day. 

