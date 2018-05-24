Miss USA pageant illustrates Hirsch Coliseum's potential

The Miss USA crew painted the doors white for the pageant but Muscutt says they plan on painting them back. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

George's Pond at Hirsch Colesium recently underwent a major transformation for the Miss USA pageant and now things are back to normal. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

The general manager of George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum says he's proud of the major transformation the facility underwent to host the Miss USA pageant.

The pageant was Monday and the decorations included red carpet and curtains inside and outside on the building, lights and digital monitors.

The general manager Scott Muscutt says the place looked completely different. He says they change the venue for many different events, but nothing like this pageant.

"I think we've done a phenomenal job making this building ready for every type of sport. They came in a said, this building is not just great for sports. It's great for something as prestigious as the Miss USA pageant."

But the transformation was only temporary and he says the Miss USA crew took most of the decorations with them.

"However, what we do get a chance to keep, we get a chance to keep that the Miss USA pageant was in Shreveport," said Muscutt. "If anybody ever came to the building and said, 'oh I'm never going to do something at Hirsch Coliseum.' Well, we can now say, if it's good enough for the Miss USA pageant it's good enough for anybody."

It was a transformation that had some, like Jessica Latin, guessing where she was. Latin had been to Hirsch before but hardly recognized it.

"So when I went on Monday it was like a huge transformation. I was like Oh My Gosh is this the same place," said Latin.

Latin says she hopes to see more events like the pageant.

"I'm so proud of Shreveport and the moves that it's making to bring more event like that here, and I just wish that we could continue to grow in that direction."

One change that the crew didn't take with them was the color of the front doors. The Miss USA crew painted the doors white for the pageant but Muscutt says they plan on painting them back.

Muscutt says all the doors and frames on the west side of the building were painted purple and all on the east were teal. That way if someone got lost they could tell staff what color door they were near.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.