Man accused of molesting, raping two girls 25-30 years ago

BOOKED: Robin Darrell Allen, 52, of the 300 block of Randall Street in Minden, 2 counts of molestation of a juvenile and 1 count each of aggravated rape, crimes against nature and pornography involving juveniles (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Webster Parish man is suspected of raping and molesting two girls 25 to 30 years ago.

And Bossier Parish sheriff's detectives indicate more charges are possible because a third girl may have been assaulted.

Now investigators also are trying to determine whether any more juveniles may have been involved.

Robin Darrell Allen, 52, of the 300 block of Randall Street in Minden, was arrested May 15 on two counts of molestation of a juvenile and one count each of aggravated rape, crimes against nature and pornography involving juveniles.

His bonds total $940,000.

One woman has alleged that Allen molested her when she was seven years old at a Haughton residence and later, when she was older, raped her in Minden.

Another woman alleges that Allen raped her while she was living in Webster Parish and enrolled in high school, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

Detectives report having also found pornographic images of children on Allen's cell phone.

And on May 2, Allen was arrested on a charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling for allegedly entering a residence in the Princeton area without permission.

Authorities urge anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault by Allen to call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or their local law enforcement agency.

"Your case will be thoroughly investigated, even if the sexual assault or illegal sexual relations happened years ago," says a statement from the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

