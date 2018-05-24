Man accused of shooting his sister's longtime boyfriend

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

BOOKED: Raven Rayshun Thomas, 24, of Vivian, one count of attempted second-degree murder (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

The man suspected of shooting his sister's longtime boyfriend has surrendered to authorities.

Raven Rayshun Thomas, 24, of Vivian, was arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder after turning himself in to authorities Thursday.

He is accused of shooting 32-year-old Jason Davis, of Vivian, in one of his legs while Davis was standing at West Mississippi Avenue at North Hickory Street just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

Davis was taken to a Vivian hospital then transferred to a Shreveport hospital, where he still is being treated.

Detectives say the shooting was domestic in nature.

