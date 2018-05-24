2 accused of using hacked email accounts to divert $143,559 to Shreveport bank accounts

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Two Caddo Parish men are accused of using hacked email accounts to steal $143,559 by diverting wire transfers to Shreveport bank accounts.

Patrick T. Babila, 33, of Shreveport, has been in Caddo Correctional Center since being booked at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on three counts of illegal transmission of monetary funds and as an in-state fugitive. His bonds total $1.25 million.

Thadius Tyrone Pugh, 34, of Shreveport, was booked into the lockup at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday on two counts of illegal transmission of monetary funds. His bonds total $1.5 million.

One case involved a would-be investor in Hermosa Beach, Calif., who was communicating by email with a company, the Caddo Sheriff's Office reports.

The company’s email account later was hacked.

When the man decided to invest, he allegedly received instructions via the hacked account to wire his $50,000 investment to a Shreveport bank account in Pugh’s name.



Pugh's name also reportedly was on a new bank account to which a Florida company was advised via email to send future vendor payments.

That company wired $814,000.

When the company learned the vendor’s email had been hacked, it recalled the wire transfer and got all but $93,559 returned.



FBI agents and members of the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force and the Caddo sheriff's warrants unit took Pugh into custody Tuesday when they searched a residence at 350 Boulevard St. in Shreveport.

Babila was arrested the same day at 7108 Creswell Ave. on an outstanding Shreveport police warrant.

