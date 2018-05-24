2 accused of using hacked email accounts to divert $143,559 to S - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

2 accused of using hacked email accounts to divert $143,559 to Shreveport bank accounts

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
BOOKED: Patrick Tayon Babila, 33, of Shreveport, 3 counts of illegal transmission of monetary funds; Thadius Tyrone Pugh, 34, of Shreveport, 2 counts of illegal transmission of monetary funds (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office) BOOKED: Patrick Tayon Babila, 33, of Shreveport, 3 counts of illegal transmission of monetary funds; Thadius Tyrone Pugh, 34, of Shreveport, 2 counts of illegal transmission of monetary funds (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Two Caddo Parish men are accused of using hacked email accounts to steal $143,559 by diverting wire transfers to Shreveport bank accounts.

Patrick T. Babila, 33, of Shreveport, has been in Caddo Correctional Center since being booked at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on three counts of illegal transmission of monetary funds and as an in-state fugitive. His bonds total $1.25 million.

Thadius Tyrone Pugh, 34, of Shreveport, was booked into the lockup at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday on two counts of illegal transmission of monetary funds. His bonds total $1.5 million.

One case involved a would-be investor in Hermosa Beach, Calif., who was communicating by email with a company, the Caddo Sheriff's Office reports.

The company’s email account later was hacked. 

When the man decided to invest, he allegedly received instructions via the hacked account to wire his $50,000 investment to a Shreveport bank account in Pugh’s name.
 
Pugh's name also reportedly was on a new bank account to which a Florida company was advised via email to send future vendor payments.

That company wired $814,000. 

When the company learned the vendor’s email had been hacked, it recalled the wire transfer and got all but $93,559 returned.
 
FBI agents and members of the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force and the Caddo sheriff's warrants unit took Pugh into custody Tuesday when they searched a residence at 350 Boulevard St. in Shreveport.

Babila was arrested the same day at 7108 Creswell Ave. on an outstanding Shreveport police warrant.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly