Mudbug Madness: Cajun, Creole and so much more festival

Mudbug Madness opened Thursday with a Mudbug Eating Contest. Our own Shayne Wright was going for the big prize, but opted, instead, to savor his crustaceans.

The festival runs through Sunday May 27th. The new hours are 11 A.M. until 11 P.M. The weather should cooperate quite well.

Friday will be hot and humid with scattered afternoon storms, light winds and highs in the low 90s. Saturday will be much the same, hot and humid, but only isolated afternoon rain with low 90s. Sunday has one obvious change: the heat is on with low to mid 90s and a showers or two. Dress comfortably!

Of course, the main delicacy is the mudbug, boiled to a SPICY perfection that would satisfy any Cajun or Creole epicurean. You might not know it, but the mudbug is a Crustacean. In other words, it wears its skeleton on the outside (exoskeleton). The preferred scientific name for the lowly mudbug is Crayfish. However it is also known as crawfish, crawdads, crawldads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, mudbugs or yabbies, They are all freshwater crustaceans resembling small lobsters, to which they are related. As a kid, I knew them as crawdads. We caught them in fresh water creeks on my grandparent's farm in northern Arkansas.

If mudbugs just do not suit your palate...I can't imagine that...there are many foods available that will certainly satisfy. The powdered sugar Funnel Cakes are favorites. BBQ, Natchitoches meat pies, sausage on a stick, jambalaya and many other favorites are awaiting you.

Naturally, Mudbug Madness would not be complete without a daily packed lineup of musical offerings.Headliner after headliner on a number of different stages offering up so many genres from Cajun to Zydeco to blues and gospel. And that's just to name a few. And yes, dancing is encouraged!

So head to Shreveport's downtown Festival Plaza May 24-27 for an unforgettable experience. Eat, Drink and be Merry in true and traditional Louisiana fashion!

The StormTracker 12 Weather Team makes it easy for you to stay up to date with the latest forecast:

Copyright KSLA 2018. All rights reserved.