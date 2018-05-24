Tire blowout causes rollover wreck - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Tire blowout causes rollover wreck

By Danielle Scruggs, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: LaDOTD traffic camera) (Source: LaDOTD traffic camera)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

A tire blew out, causing a truck to roll over.

It happened about 1:30 p.m. Thursday on eastbound Interstate 20 at Interstate 220 in Bossier City.

Authorities say the vehicle landed back upright.

And the driver escaped unhurt.

The roadway is now clear.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly