Man charged with murder of BAFB Airman Bradley Hale

A Barksdale airman has been charged in the death of a fellow airman.

Airman 1st Class Isaiah Edwards has been charged with the murder of Airman 1st Class Bradley Hale. The 20-year-old was found unresponsive March 26, 2018 during a deployment to Andersen Air Base in Guam. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to a release, both men were assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as Electronic Warfare Jorneymen.

Edwards is currently in custody at Barkdsdale Air Force Base.

There is no further information at this time. We will keep you updated as details become available.

