Fatal shooting of man in ETX home appears to have been self-defense, authorities say

The fatal shooting of a man in an East Texas residence appears to have been a case of self-defense, authorities say.

Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Bowie County sheriff's deputies were called to a residence near Liberty Eylau in regard to a shooting.

They found 35-year-old man Cecil Ellis Jr. dead from a gunshot wound.

Tonya Barnett is the one who called authorities to report she had shot her boyfriend, according to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies released Barnett after questioning her.

She reportedly told detectives that Ellis choked her to the point she passed out while he was assaulting her.

Once Barnett regained consciousness, she told authorities, she grabbed a gun and fired, killing Ellis.

"The situation in the house, the detectives have looked at it from several different angles," Bowie County sheriff's investigator Scott Sartor said. "There is a number of evidences inside that kind of leads to a struggle."

A young child was in the house at the time of the shooting.

Barnett received medical treatment and is expected to be all right, authorities said.

Ellis's body has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

