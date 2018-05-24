LA businessman offering $500 each for 6 stolen vehicles

A Northwest Louisiana businessman is offering $500 dollars for each of the 6 vehicles stolen from his warehouse.

Bandits raided his warehouse on the 900 block of south pecan street in Vivian between 2 and 6 a.m. Sunday.

"Most of these vehicles are head turners, they're really are," said Holly Hollenshead, the owner of the Hollenshead company.

Hollenshead says two of those vehicles were later recovered, but six of them are still missing. They are his:

"Somebody cut the locks and went in and took about 8 vehicles out of the warehouse…"

1979 Chevy Pickup truck, it says "Gone Country" on the tailgate

2001 Chevy Corvette, it's maroon with a distinctive hood cowling.

2007 Chevy Avalanche

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

1982 Jeep Wrangler

2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck

The VIN numbers are listed in this flyer:

"The "Gone Country" truck was very custom on the inside with the upholstery and the paint I felt like that was special… the Corvette with the high-performance engine in it. I really liked that car," Hollenshead said.

As the search for the cars continues, authorities say they have arrested Justin Talley in connection with the thefts.

Talley was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on 1 charge of simple burglary.

"It's my understanding that the people that had stolen it were attempting to sell it to a drug dealer," said Hollenshead as he provided an update on information given by investigators.

Hollenshead says he typically keeps up to 20 vehicles in his warehouse. And now, he's ready to dish out a serious cash reward to anyone who can help him get his wheels back under his roof.

"I'm offering $500 a vehicle, so if somebody specifically gets a vehicle back to me or gives me some information leading to it, then I'll pay that much per vehicle," said Hollenshead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office: (318) 675-2170

