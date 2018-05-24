Allegiant launches non-stop Orlando flights, additional Las Vegas flight

One of Shreveport Regional Airport's airline services now offers more options for travelers in the ArkLaTex.

Allegiant has relaunched its non-stop seasonal service between Shreveport and Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Fla.

The airline also has added its third weekly flight to Las Vegas.

“Allegiant adding a third weekly flight to Las Vegas on Wednesday shows that there is significant demand for this newly added flight from the Shreveport market," Henry Thompson, airports director for the Shreveport Airport Authority, says in a news release.

"We need the citizens of Shreveport-Bossier and the entire ArkLaTex to fill these seats and show Allegiant we can support the additional capacity.”

Flights to Las Vegas on Wednesdays start now through July 25, in addition to their year-round flights on Mondays and Fridays.

Non-stop flights to the Orlando area operate on Mondays and Fridays through Aug. 13.

Tickets for both Orlando and Las Vegas on Allegiant are on sale for travel now through Feb. 12.

Fares for non-stop Orlando and Las Vegas flights start $57 per person each way.

Many summer flights will be aboard Allegiant's new Airbus aircraft.

Click here to view the latest Allegiant Air deals out of Shreveport Regional.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.