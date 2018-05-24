All clear issued after Bienville Parish gas well fire, residents allowed home

Following a pipeline rupture and fire in Bienville Parish, residents in the area were allowed home.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night at a gas well on Pine Bluff Road in the Lake Bistineau Area. After 12:30 a.m. residents in the area were able to return to their homes.

All roads are open after getting the all clear from officials.

According to Micah Crawford with the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office, a tank battery at one of the wells caught fire.

At least 30 people were evacuated to Springhill Church.

Crews that responded were Bienville Parish Fire Districts Four & Five, Louisiana State Police, DQ and hazmat.

