Man shot in a leg in Vivian

A man is being treated for a leg wound.

And Caddo Parish authorities are trying to learn who shot him.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Mississippi Avenue in Vivian, the Caddo Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies responded to an officer's call for assistance on West Mississippi between North Cypress and North Hickory streets at 7:44 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That's less than 0.2 of a mile northwest of North Caddo Elementary School.

The wounded man, who is 32 or 33 years ago, was taken to a Vivian hospital then transferred to one in Shreveport.

Vivian police and Caddo deputies are investigating the shooting.

