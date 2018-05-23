Fire damages exterior of vacant apartment in Shreveport

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Fullerton Street in the Villa Norte Apartment Complex. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked a fire on the exterior of a vacant apartment.

It was reported at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday at Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.

The first of 28 firefighters arrived at 7:27 p.m. to find smoke coming from the rear of Building 600, said Chief Fred Sanders, of the Shreveport Fire Department.

Fire crews searched for occupants then determined that the fire impacted only the exterior of the affected apartment, he added.

The 10 units had the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Neither of the families in the two-story structure was displaced due to the location and extent of the fire damage, Sanders said.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.