Texarkana park opens public pool before Memorial Day

As the summer heat begins to take over across the ArkLaTex, the public pools begin to open.

The City of Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department will open the Rotary Splash Pad on Friday at 9 a.m.

The splash pad hours will be from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

