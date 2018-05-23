Shreveport police investigating verbal dispute between 2 officers; 1 put on leave

Shreveport police say they are investigating a verbal dispute between two of their officers.

And now one of those officers has been placed on departmental leave.

Police Chief Alan Crump put Joshua Mayfield on paid leave Wednesday pending results of an administrative investigation into alleged policy violations.

A statement from the Police Department provides no further details about the alleged violations.

Mayfield joined the Police Department in August 2005.

