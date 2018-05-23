Teenage driver falls out of pickup with faulty door latch; truck then careens into house

A teenage driver fell out of a pickup that has a faulty door latch, causing the truck to careen into a house, authorities said.

It happened about 3 p.m. Wednesday in Bossier City.

The 17-year-old was driving the truck north on Parkway Drive and turning east onto Oriole Street when he fell out of the pickup, city spokesman Mark Natale said.

The truck then ran into the house in the 1500 block of Oriole, causing significant damage to the front of the dwelling.

No one was home at the time of the wreck.

There was a passenger in the pickup.

No injures were reported.

Police say the door on the driver's side of the truck would not latch.

The driver was cited for having an unsafe vehicle and not wearing a seatbelt.

