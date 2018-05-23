Man released, no charges in deadly Sabine Parish shooting - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

ZWOLLE, LA (KSLA) -

A man detained for questioning has been released without charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Sabine Parish

It happened Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. on Sandstone Circle. 

The coroner identified the man who died as 38-year-old David Malmay. 

Deputies say the gunman fired one shot with a .22 caliber handgun at Malmay after he reportedly fired a shot at him with a rifle. 

Both men were familiar with one another as they were related through marriage. 

The shooting is still under investigation at this time. 

