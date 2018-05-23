Former youth athletic coach convicted of child sex crimes

Samuel Stephen Brock, 55, of Shreveport, two counts of molestation of a juvenile and three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student (Sources: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, KSLA News 12)

Samuel Brock, a one-time respected youth rugby coach from Shreveport, is now a convicted child molester.

Today, in a Caddo Parish courtroom, Brock pleaded guilty to one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.

Afterwards, Judge Ramona Emanuel sentenced him to six years hard labor, ordering he serve one and a half years of that sentence, with the rest being suspended.

The 55-year-old coach, father and husband...pleading guilty to one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile will be transferred to the state department of corrections.

Prior to his arrest Brock ran the Shreveport Area Rugby Club. He also spent time coaching at Loyola University in New Orleans and East Texas Baptist University.

When Brock gets out of prison he will serve three years supervised probation and be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.