Shreveport man found guilty of armed robbery, attempted murder

A Shreveport man is facing up to 50 years in prison after he was found guilty of an armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder in May 2017.

Andrew John Metoyer, who was 31 at the time of the incident, was handed down a verdict of guilty as charged on Tuesday, May 22.

The judge determined that Metoyer shot a long-time acquaintance, Jereme Banks, as Banks performed routine maintenance on his car parked at a Texaco station in the 1300 block of Jewella Avenue.

After shooting Banks several times at close range with a semi-automatic handgun, Metoyer then fled in Banks' vehicle, according to court records.

Surveillance video showed a man believed to be Metoyer standing over Banks as he fired rounds into Banks and also showed the man putting the muzzle of the gun to his victim's head.

The video could not positively identify Metoyer as the attacker, but Banks testified he recognized Metoyer, whom he had known since childhood.

Two eyewitnesses to the attack also identified Metoyer as the man who shot Banks and stole his vehicle.

Metoyer will return to court June 11 for sentencing. He faces a prison term of at least 10 years and up to 50 years without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence for the attempted murder conviction. On conviction of armed robbery, he faces at least 10 years and up to 99 years without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Banks underwent four surgeries after the attack and has made a full recovery.

