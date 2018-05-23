FIRST ALERT: Potential for tropical development increases to 60 percent

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has increased the chance of development of the disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea to 60 percent.

With strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere and its proximity to the Yucatan Peninsula, development is not expected over the next couple of days.

However, conditions will become more favorable for development late this week and weekend.

There is still a lot of uncertainty on where this system will eventually end up.

The European Model shows this system moving onshore close to New Orleans this weekend, while the American model shows this system bringing heavy rain to the Florida Peninsula.

Right now, this system does not look like it's going to be very strong. The main concern with it will be heavy rain.

Memorial Day weekend beachgoers should keep a close eye on this system because it will likely bring heavy rain and storms to anywhere from the central to the eastern Gulf Coast.

If this system tracks closer to the ArkLaTex, then our rain chances for this weekend could go up.

Right now, it looks like it's going to be hot and humid. Showers and storms will be possible, mainly in the heat of the day.

