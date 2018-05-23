Cass County sets up collection box for unused prescription drugs

A drop box recently installed in the Cass County Sheriff's Office is designed for people to drop off unneeded prescription medications.

The drop box will be available during the lobby's standard business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the sheriff's office, 604 Hwy 8N, Linden, Texas.

"We are so pleased to be able to do this for Cass County,” said Sheriff Larry Rowe, in a news release. “Prescription drug abuse is an epidemic across the country. By disposing of their leftover drugs, residents can help us make sure we’re doing our part to turn back the tide.”

The drop box was purchased by a grant awarded to the Northeast Texas Coalition Against Substance Abuse.

According to a news release from CCSO, the box is available to all with no questions

“We are so excited to be working with the Cass County Sherriff’s Office on this important initiative,” said Brad Johnson, coalition coordinator for Next Step Community Solutions, the nonprofit that runs the coalition, in a news release. “We often hear from community members that they would like a way to properly dispose of their leftover medication, so we know there is a willingness in this community to make sure these drugs don’t fall into the wrong hands.”

The medication will be routinely incinerated.

