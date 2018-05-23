Local UFC fighter wins big in debut, brings home $80k

Andrea Lee got her hand raised in her first UFC fight (Source: Ultimate Fighting Championships)

Andrea "KGB" Lee is looking to become a household name worldwide — not just in her home of Shreveport.

Traveling to Chile for her debut in the UFC, Andrea "KGB" Lee took her fight on the main card, won a unanimous decision, and took home the award for fight of the night.

"It means a lot to me to be able to get out there and put on a good performance, and impress everyone and make my hometown happy," said Lee.

This is the closest I’ll ever get to an actual fight ?? Facing off with @AndreaKGBLee this morning was a dream come true! I love the sport of MMA and I’m proud to have a hometown girl representing us in the @ufc https://t.co/uznTr01NAG pic.twitter.com/eES88SW0U2 — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) May 24, 2018

Donny Aaron is the head coach at Karate Mafia in Shreveport and has been training Lee since day one, teaching her Wrestling, Boxing, Jui-Jitsu, and Muy Thai.

"She's overcome a lot of adversity to get to where she's at, and to come away with a fight of the night bonus in your debut in the UFC and it be the UFC's debut in Chile is a pretty big deal to us," said Aaron.

"Obviously I want to get a couple more fights by the end of the year, and hopefully it'll be closer to home so that more fans, more family can come and watch me," said Lee.

The UFC is the premier organization in Mixed Martial Arts, recently inking a $1.5 billion dollar deal with ESPN.

Lee has a professional record of 9-2.

She was recently listed on the UFC Women's Flyweight rankings as #12 in the world.

