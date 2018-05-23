Caddo Commission to hold special meeting on emergency aid

The Caddo Parish Commission will meet on Wednesday regarding emergency aid for residents affected by April 2018's tornadoes.

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street, in the chambers on the first floor.

Tornadoes came through Northwest Louisiana and East Texas on Friday, April 6; Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14. A child died on the early morning of April 14 when a tornado tore through a Haughton mobile home park.

Shreveport's Queenborough neighborhood was heavily damaged as well as the Country Place subdivision in Bossier Parish.

