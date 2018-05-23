Caddo Commission passes emergency ordinance for April 2018 tornadoes

The emergency aid for tornado victims in last month's storms passed with an unanimous vote. The Caddo Parish Commission approved $150,000.00 for emergency aid in Wednesday's meeting.

Tornadoes came through Northwest Louisiana and East Texas on Friday, April 6; Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14. A child died on the early morning of April 14 when a tornado tore through a Haughton mobile home park.

Shreveport's Queenborough neighborhood was heavily damaged as well as the Country Place subdivision in Bossier Parish.

