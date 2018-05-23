SPD: 2 people tased, beaten, robbed

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating after they say two people were tased, beaten and robbed Tuesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of Joseph Street.

Police say a man and woman were standing outside when another man came up and tased both of them. The man then reportedly kicked the victims while they were on the ground and stole money and a cell phone from them.

The woman was taken to a Shreveport hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The man who tased them is described as being about 5'8" and was wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

