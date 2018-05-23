SPD officer finds driver with gunshot wound

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting a man who was driving in the 6400 block of Linwood Avenue early Tuesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot while driving on a Shreveport road early Tuesday morning.

A Shreveport police officer was patrolling near the 6400 block of Linwood Avenue just after 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired.

The officer responded to the area and saw a vehicle driving erratic in the northbound lanes and another off in the distance driving away.

Police say the driver of the black Kia Soul was shot at least once in the side.

The man was taken to a Shreveport hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

Police supervisor and detectives went to the hospital to interview the victim and try to get more information.

There is no description of the vehicle seen driving away.

Anyone with any details on the shooting is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

