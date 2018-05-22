2nd Circuit hears appeal of decision to dismiss defamation lawsuit against mayor, CAO

The City of Shreveport has fired and filed suit against a company contracted to update the city's water and sewer billing systems, claiming they are responsible for more than $1 million in lost revenue due to errors that led to customers being billed incorrectly.

The City of Shreveport has fired and filed suit against a company contracted to update the city's water and sewer billing systems, claiming they are responsible for more than $1 million in lost revenue due to errors that led to customers being billed incorrectly.

Caddo District Judge Ramon Lafitte's action allows the case to move forward.

Caddo District Judge Ramon Lafitte's action allows the case to move forward.

A lawsuit is now proceeding against the city of Shreveport for an alleged breach of contract while discovering information showing the city underbilling its water customers. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

A lawsuit is now proceeding against the city of Shreveport for an alleged breach of contract while discovering information showing the city underbilling its water customers. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

A former longtime Shreveport attorney and a Shreveport businessman are suing the city for breach of contract and the mayor and CAO for alleged defamation.

A former longtime Shreveport attorney and a Shreveport businessman are suing the city for breach of contract and the mayor and CAO for alleged defamation.

Michael Wainwright, one of the plaintiffs in water underbilling and defamation lawsuits against Shreveport and Mayor Ollie Tyler, sits down with KSLA's Nick Lawton. (Source: KSLA)

Michael Wainwright, one of the plaintiffs in water underbilling and defamation lawsuits against Shreveport and Mayor Ollie Tyler, sits down with KSLA's Nick Lawton. (Source: KSLA)

A Caddo Parish judge dismissed the water billing error lawsuit Monday against the City of Shreveport and city officials.

A Caddo Parish judge dismissed the water billing error lawsuit Monday against the City of Shreveport and city officials.

Caddo Parish judge dismissed the water billing error lawsuit Monday against the City of Shreveport and city officials. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

Caddo Parish judge dismissed the water billing error lawsuit Monday against the City of Shreveport and city officials. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

Caddo Parish judge dismissed the water billing error lawsuit Monday against the City of Shreveport and city officials. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

Caddo Parish judge dismissed the water billing error lawsuit Monday against the City of Shreveport and city officials. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

A class-action lawsuit filed against the City of Shreveport alleging thousands of customers were overbilled for their water will be allowed to move forward.

A class-action lawsuit filed against the City of Shreveport alleging thousands of customers were overbilled for their water will be allowed to move forward.

The attorney for two men suing the Shreveport mayor and chief administrative officer for defamation confirmed to KSLA their lawsuit was dismissed.

The attorney for two men suing the Shreveport mayor and chief administrative officer for defamation confirmed to KSLA their lawsuit was dismissed.

Michael Wainwright, one of the plaintiffs in water underbilling and defamation lawsuits against Shreveport and Mayor Ollie Tyler, sits down with KSLA's Nick Lawton. (Source: KSLA)

Michael Wainwright, one of the plaintiffs in water underbilling and defamation lawsuits against Shreveport and Mayor Ollie Tyler, sits down with KSLA's Nick Lawton. (Source: KSLA)

Michael Wainwright, one of the plaintiffs in water underbilling and defamation lawsuits against Shreveport and Mayor Ollie Tyler, sits down with KSLA's Nick Lawton. (Source: KSLA)

Michael Wainwright, one of the plaintiffs in water underbilling and defamation lawsuits against Shreveport and Mayor Ollie Tyler, sits down with KSLA's Nick Lawton. (Source: KSLA)

Louisiana's 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal heard arguments May 22 on whether to reverse a lower court's dismissal of a defamation lawsuit against Shreveport's mayor and chief administrative officer. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Louisiana's 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal is expected to decide by the end of June whether to reverse a lower court's dismissal of a defamation lawsuit against Shreveport's mayor and chief administrative officer.

The case filed by lawyers for Shreveport businessman Scott Pernici and former longtime Shreveport attorney Michael Wainwright was dismissed last year.

The two have been in a longstanding legal fight with the city over water underbilling.

The pair claim comments that Mayor Ollie Tyler and Chief Administrative Officer Brian Crawford made when talking about the issue were defamatory.

Both sides argued their case before the appellate court Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.