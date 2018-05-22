2nd Circuit hears appeal of decision to dismiss defamation lawsu - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

2nd Circuit hears appeal of decision to dismiss defamation lawsuit against mayor, CAO

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Louisiana's 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal is expected to decide by the end of June whether to reverse a lower court's dismissal of a defamation lawsuit against Shreveport's mayor and chief administrative officer.

The case filed by lawyers for Shreveport businessman Scott Pernici and former longtime Shreveport attorney Michael Wainwright was dismissed last year.

The two have been in a longstanding legal fight with the city over water underbilling.

The pair claim comments that Mayor Ollie Tyler and Chief Administrative Officer Brian Crawford made when talking about the issue were defamatory. 

Both sides argued their case before the appellate court Tuesday. 

