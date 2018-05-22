Miller County Gets New Judge, Sheriff Re-elected

Miller County's Tax Assessor will become the new County Judge.



In Tuesday night's Party Primary election in Arkansas, Cathy Harrison ran against longtime County Judge Roy McNatt. In complete but unofficial results, Harrison beat McNatt with 56% of the vote.



"I'm humbled, I'm excited. It was a long hard race. I could not have done it without all the people in Miller County, the support, Hard work, poll workers, I appreciate ... I wouldn't be here without you," she said.



There's one big change coming when Harrison takes office on January 1st - she'll serve a four-year term instead of just two years.

Voters approved the change back in 2016, and this is the first year the change goes into effect.



That same change takes place for the Sheriff's Office as well. Former Sheriff Ron Stovall, who didn't run for re-election in 2016, was hoping to get his old job back. However, current sheriff Jackie Runion was able to keep his job, winning with 64% of the vote.



Both Harrison and Runion have be elected to their offices. They do not have any more challengers and will not need to run again in November.

