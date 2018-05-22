Deputy coroner releases name of victim in deadly shooting

A Zwolle man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting on Tuesday evening in Sabine Parish.

It happened about 5:30 p.m. on Sandstone Circle off Louisiana Highway 120 near Zwolle, authorities said.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old David Wade Malmay, according to Sabine Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers.

At least two guns, a handgun and a long gun, were involved in the shooting, Sabine Sheriff's Office spokesman Joe Dewill said.

He said he did not know whether each man had a gun.

No arrest has been made, but Sabine sheriff's deputies have one person in custody, according to Rivers.

Dewill said that man is being questioned by investigators.

His name has not been released.

Dewill did say that the man and Malmay are somehow related by marriage.

