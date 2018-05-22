Driver tries to run over deputy; someone tries to get into house

An attempt to run over a deputy. An attempt to get into a woman's house. Cars stolen, burglarized. Authorities are investigating whether they are connected and sharing photos of someone they think might know. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Caddo sheriff's deputy stumbled upon a car burglary.

Then someone tried to run over him.

And a resident reported that someone tried to get in her home.

Now Caddo Parish authorities are sharing surveillance camera images in hopes you can help identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with these incidents in addition to several car thefts and burglaries.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Glenn Cornell was on his way home at 5:25 a.m. Saturday when he saw the interior light on in a vehicle in the 8300 block of Creekdale Street and found the vehicle had been burglarized, the Caddo Sheriff's Office reports.

Cornell then noticed a suspicious vehicle leaving the area just west of Roy Road northwest of downtown Shreveport.

"When he tried to stop the car, the driver sped up and attempted to run over him," says a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies chased the car to Roy Road, where the driver bailed out and fled into the woods.

Authorities later determined that the car he abandoned had been stolen from Bossier Parish.

Deputies also are investigating the reported theft of a Toyota Tacoma from the 4200 block of Roy Road. That's in the same area where the other car was abandoned.

And deputies later found three other vehicles had been burglarized in the 8200 block of Creekdale, the 6100 block of Shadow Wood Drive and the 8300 block of Woodmill Drive.

A gun taken from a vehicle on Woodmill later was found near the car burglary in the 8300 block of Creekdale.

And a resident at the Creekdale address reported that a man had tried to enter her house through the back door.

Louisiana State Police, Bossier sheriff's deputies and Shreveport and Bossier City police are helping Caddo authorities investigate the crimes.

Authorities urge anyone who can identify the man in the surveillance photos or who has information about any of the crimes to call Caddo sheriff’s Detective Andy Scoggins at (318) 675-2170 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.