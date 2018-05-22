Wrecks impede travel on I-20E - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Wrecks impede travel on I-20E

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Wrecks are hampering travel on eastbound Interstate 20 in Bossier City and Shreveport.

A two-vehicle accident happened Tuesday evening on I-20E near Airline Drive.

The Louisiana highway department had reported that all lanes there were open but traffic remains backed up to Hamilton Road.

There also was an accident on I-20E at Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City.

Across Red River, an accident on I-20E in Shreveport has traffic backed up for about two miles.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

