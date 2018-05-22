Wrecks impede travel on I-20E

Wrecks are hampering travel on eastbound Interstate 20 in Bossier City and Shreveport.

A two-vehicle accident happened Tuesday evening on I-20E near Airline Drive.

The right lane is blocked I-20 East at Airline Drive due to recovery efforts from an earlier accident. Congestion has reached Barksdale Boulevard. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 22, 2018

The Louisiana highway department had reported that all lanes there were open but traffic remains backed up to Hamilton Road.

The right lane is blocked I-20 East at Airline Drive due to an accident. Congestion has reached Old Minden Road. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 22, 2018

There also was an accident on I-20E at Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City.

The left lane is blocked I-20 East at Barksdale Boulevard due to an accident. Congestion has reached Hamilton Road. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 22, 2018

All lanes are open I-20 East at Barksdale Boulevard. Congestion has reached Hamilton Road. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 22, 2018

Across Red River, an accident on I-20E in Shreveport has traffic backed up for about two miles.

All lanes are open on I-20 East at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Congestion has reached approximately 2 miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 22, 2018

The left lane is blocked I-20 West at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop due to recovery efforts of an accident. Congestion has reached Pines Road. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 22, 2018

All lanes are open I-20 West at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Congestion has reached I-220/LA 3132. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 22, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

