Texarkana student accused of making threats on Instagram

A 15-year-old student was arrested May 22 at Arkansas High School for allegedly making threats on Instagram, authorities report. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Texarkana, Ark., student is accused of making terroristic threats.

The 15-year-old boy was detained Tuesday by Arkansas High School administrators and arrested by police after another student reported seeing threatening statements on Instagram, authorities said.

Texarkana, Ark., police investigators interviewed the 15-year-old and gathered statements then arrested him on the scene on a charge of first-degree terroristic threatening.

Authorities released no further details about the nature of the threats.

Texarkana, Ark., police "... will continue to aggressively pursue any reported threatening activity to determine if a serious crime has taken place," says a statement released by the department.

"If a serious threat has been made, the parties responsible will be arrested without exception."

Authorities urge anyone with any information about such threats to call police at (903) 798-3154 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

