WEB EXCLUSIVE: Interviews on the Miss USA Red Carpet

KSLA was there in the glamor of it all at the 2018 Miss USA red carpet walk at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Performers, hosts, commentators, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss Universe were all in attendance.

Even some alum of the Miss USA organizations were there!

People interviewed:

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler

Bossier City Mayor Lorenz "Lo" Walker

Miss USA selection committee member Lilliana Vazquez

Miss USA Organization President Paula Shugart

2017 Miss Teen USA Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff

Miss USA commentator Lu Sierra

Chi Hair Care CEO Farouk Shami

Country music artist Lee Brice

Miss USA commentator Carson Kressley

2018 Miss Teen USA Hailey Colborn

2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Musical group 98 Degrees

Miss USA host Nick Lachey

2015 Miss USA Olivia Jordan

2009 Miss USA Kristen Dalton

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.