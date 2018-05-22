WEB EXCLUSIVE: Interviews on the Miss USA Red Carpet - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Interviews on the Miss USA Red Carpet

By Kalie Pluchel, Meteorologist
KSLA was there in the glamor of it all at the 2018 Miss USA red carpet walk at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Performers, hosts, commentators, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss Universe were all in attendance.

Even some alum of the Miss USA organizations were there!

People interviewed:

  • Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler
  • Bossier City Mayor Lorenz "Lo" Walker
  • Miss USA selection committee member Lilliana Vazquez 
  • Miss USA Organization President Paula Shugart
  • 2017 Miss Teen USA Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff
  • Miss USA commentator Lu Sierra
  • Chi Hair Care CEO Farouk Shami
  • Country music artist Lee Brice
  • Miss USA commentator Carson Kressley
  • 2018 Miss Teen USA Hailey Colborn
  • 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
  • Musical group 98 Degrees
  • Miss USA host Nick Lachey
  • 2015 Miss USA Olivia Jordan
  • 2009 Miss USA Kristen Dalton

