State lawmakers from NWLA promise progress in special session

The second special session of the year is officially underway at the Louisiana state capitol in Baton Rouge and lawmakers representing the Shreveport-Bossier area are looking forward to what they say will be a productive two weeks.

"We are going to work hard until June 4 to come up with a solution," said Representative Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall.

This is the second time this year legislators have worked extra hours. A special session earlier this year proved to be futile as lawmakers failed to reach a solution to fill the $648 million shortfall plaguing the state's budget for the next fiscal year.

Rep. Bagley thinks this time will be different. "We've always had a deadline. I really think we are going to get this all worked out," he said.

Representative Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, is optimistic about the conservative position going into the special session but is realistic about the challenges lawmakers face.

"Conservatives are doing better about maintaining their ground," said Crews. "The problem is that the focus has been on raising revenue instead of cutting expenses and nobody has identified an end to all the taxation. As much as I would like to address government efficiencies and expenses in the special session, two weeks just isn't enough time."

On the other side of the aisle, Representative Barbara Norton, D-Shreveport, says she is frustrated that lawmakers have yet to solve this problem.

"The bottom line is that we are about to enter into a special session to do a job we should have done last year," said Norton.

Norton supports Governor John Bel Edwards' plan to fill the hole by renewing some of the taxes that are expiring this year.

"The governor is trying to retain enough money to make sure we take care of higher education, healthcare, and services that provide for those that can't provide for themselves," she added.

Republicans in the House, however, are less open to increasing revenue.

"I expect some revenue-raising measure to come out of the special session, but I absolutely do not want to raise taxes if there are other options," said Crews.

Rep. Bagley is also against raising any taxes, and he says he is going to fight to fully fund higher education and the state's medical schools.

Lawmakers have until midnight on June 4 to reach a compromise and come up with a solution.

