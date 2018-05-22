Two try to pass fake money in Bossier Parish; one succeeds

Bossier authorities say a man (top) is suspected of trying to pass a fake $100 bill at Circle K on U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton and another (bottom) is suspected of using fake money to buy items at Target in Bossier City. (Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers)

Two men attempted to pass fake money in Bossier Parish.

One succeeded.

Now Bossier Parish Financial Crimes Task Force detectives are sharing surveillance camera photographs in hopes the public can help them identify the people allegedly involved in the separate incidents.

Both occurred May 6.

A man used counterfeit money to buy multiple items at Target in Bossier City then left the store in an unknown direction, authorities said.

Another man tried to pass a fake $100 bill at Circle K on U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton.

After the clerk told him the money was counterfeit, he ran out of the store and got into an unknown vehicle.

Authorities urge anyone who recognizes either man or who has any information about the incidents to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, submit a tip on the website p3tips.com or use the free P3tips mobile app available in the App Store.

