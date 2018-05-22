Former CNN reporter, HLN anchor helped choose Miss USA 2018 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Former CNN reporter, HLN anchor helped choose Miss USA 2018

By Kalie Pluchel, Meteorologist
Natasha Curry (in red), a former CNN reporter and former "HLN Weekend Express" anchor, was a member of the Miss USA 2018 selection committee and took part in the red carpet before the pageant May 21 in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12) Natasha Curry (in red), a former CNN reporter and former "HLN Weekend Express" anchor, was a member of the Miss USA 2018 selection committee and took part in the red carpet before the pageant May 21 in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Natasha Curry was incredibly excited to be back in Shreveport after having competed here as Miss Washington in the Miss USA 1998 pageant.

This time, she was in a different role.

Curry was one of the strong women to be chosen to select Miss USA 2018.

This is the first year that the committee contained all women from different backgrounds.

It's not all about the glitz and the glamour.

The competition is about highlighting strong, confident women and being able to pass that along to younger generations.

Miss USA contestants from every state continue to inspire little girls to grow up and be successful just like them. 

Curry is a former CNN reporter and anchor of "HLN Weekend Express." She has covered notable events throughout the United States, including Hurricane Irene and the 10th anniversary of 9/11. She also took part in the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Curry said competing in Miss USA wasn't what she had imagined, but she is grateful to have had the opportunity.

She said her confidence grew. And taking the stage live was where she fell in love with television. 

