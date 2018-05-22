Former CNN reporter, HLN anchor helped choose Miss USA 2018

Shreveport-Bossier could be looking at a big financial boost this month, as both the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions take center stage later this month.

Shreveport-Bossier could be looking at a big financial boost this month, as both the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions take center stage later this month. (Source: Christian Piekos)

Millions of dollars to strut into Shreveport-Bossier City from Miss USA Pageant

Barbecue and line dancing were used to welcome the 102 Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestants to Shreveport-Bossier City. Next up, a Mardi Gras parade in May.

The events continue for Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestants with a Mardi Gras in May parade earlier this afternoon. It was full of fun, laughter, and lots of beads, just how a Mardi Gras parade should be.

The events continue for Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestants with a Mardi Gras in May parade Monday afternoon. (Source: Kalie Pluchel/KSLA News 12)

Miss USA 2018 to take place in Shreveport.

Hailey Colborn was crowned as Miss Teen USA on Friday.

All eyes will be on Shreveport-Bossier when 51 contestants hit the stage to become the next Miss USA.

All eyes are on Shreveport-Bossier as 51 contestants hit the stage to become the next Miss USA. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Tonight is the night contestants from throughout the United States have been preparing a year for - the Miss USA finals. One candidate will be picked to represent the United States for the next year and to compete in the Miss Universe contest.

Miss USA hosts, performers, others walk the red carpet ahead of finals

Miss Nebraska has been named Miss USA: Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

Natasha Curry (in red), a former CNN reporter and former "HLN Weekend Express" anchor, was a member of the Miss USA 2018 selection committee and took part in the red carpet before the pageant May 21 in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Natasha Curry was incredibly excited to be back in Shreveport after having competed here as Miss Washington in the Miss USA 1998 pageant.

This time, she was in a different role.

Curry was one of the strong women to be chosen to select Miss USA 2018.

This is the first year that the committee contained all women from different backgrounds.

It's not all about the glitz and the glamour.

The competition is about highlighting strong, confident women and being able to pass that along to younger generations.

Miss USA contestants from every state continue to inspire little girls to grow up and be successful just like them.

Curry is a former CNN reporter and anchor of "HLN Weekend Express." She has covered notable events throughout the United States, including Hurricane Irene and the 10th anniversary of 9/11. She also took part in the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Curry said competing in Miss USA wasn't what she had imagined, but she is grateful to have had the opportunity.

She said her confidence grew. And taking the stage live was where she fell in love with television.

