Man, juvenile arrested, accused of stealing Miller County horses

A man and a juvenile are behind bars accused of stealing horses in Miller County in early May.

Miller County sheriff's deputies say three horses were reported stolen on May 1 in Fouke, AR.

Deputies later learned that one of the horses was spotted in a small field. The owner went to the field with deputies and took back the horse.

Later that day, around 6:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 800 block of Monster Expressway where the other two horses were sighted. They were identified and released to the owner.

At 11 p.m. deputies arrested 18-year-old Bryson LeBlanc, of Fouke, on a charge of obstruction in the investigation.

An investigator interviewed LeBlanc and a juvenile Wednesday and warrants for their arrest were issued Saturday.

LeBlanc and the juvenile were arrested and charged with felony theft on May 15.

The juvenile is being held at the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center, and LeBlanc is being held at the Miller County Detention Center pending arraignment.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.