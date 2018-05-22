Residents, Superior Grill at odds over expanded parking lot

A Shreveport couple is planning on taking their grievances against a popular restaurant's expanding parking lot to the city council.

Rachael Hinson and her husband Rich live along Dillingham Avenue in Shreveport's Pierremont neighborhood. They say their quiet residential area was changed forever after Superior Grill moved in and turned several nearby properties into parking lots.

She wrote an op-ed piece on the situation. Below is a selection:

It was an eyesore, and as a neighborhood, we weren’t too happy about it, but we didn’t kick up a fuss. This past year, the same restaurant bought the next home down and demolished it. We’re told it’s for parking lot expansion, but the restaurant already has well over the required amount of parking spaces (under both the old and new codes). He also owns commercially zoned property on the other side of his restaurant along Line Ave. that could be used, rather than knocking down family homes.

Hinson says the lots were put in a residential zone and changed illegally. The discrepancy was brought to the Metropolitan Planning Commission where they voted unanimously on allowing the rezoning of the lots to an Urban Corridor.

According to Hinson, an Urban Corridor offer flexibility to developers and property owners in creating a mix of commercial, office, and residential spaces, meaning the owner or whoever purchases it from him can build any structure he would like.

Frustrated, Hinson says she plans on taking the case to city council, where the final decision will be made on whether or not the area will be rezoned to accommodate the new parking space.

